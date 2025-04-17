ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Need A Deeper Probe…’, SC Hints At Inquiry Panel For Affairs Of Sports Bodies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it is keen on a deeper probe and may appoint an Inquiry Commission to examine the affairs of sports associations in the country. The apex court said it will inquire into the affairs of all State and International Sports Associations and dissolve them, if a need arises.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. “We are inclined to appoint a Commission of Inquiry for a deeper probe into the affairs of Kabaddi Associations because, other than sports activities, all kinds of things are happening in these bodies”, said the bench.

The bench said it may expand the scope of the Commission of Inquiry to other Sports Associations.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, submitted that pursuant to the bench's order dated February 4, the players were sent to the tournament in Iran, where they emerged triumphant and won gold.

Nataraj, regarding the CBI probe, said modalities were being worked out and sought two more weeks to work on it. The bench said it will inquire into the affairs of all State and International Sports Associations in the country and dissolve them, if a need arises.

The apex court was hearing a plea of two national Kabaddi players in which it had previously sought views for a CBI probe into the affairs of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation.