ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled Due to Ongoing Crisis at Air India Express since May 10

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

Air India Express is yet again witnessing several operational challenges, which are leading to cancellations and delays with as many as 400 flights cancelled since May 10, but the airline expresses hope that there will be stabilisation in the operations in the next couple of days. Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma

Air India Express, the budget carrier for the Tata Group, has been facing an operational crisis for the last two weeks and has cancelled a near about of five per cent of its flights on Friday, and six to seven per cent on Thursday while sources confirmed that as many as 400 flights have been cancelled since May 10.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Air India Express, the budget carrier for the Tata Group, has been facing an operational crisis for the last two weeks and has cancelled a near about of five per cent of its flights on Friday, and six to seven per cent on Thursday while sources confirmed that as many as 400 flights have been cancelled since May 10.

Sources told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity that "all these cancellations are planned where the passengers have been informed well in time. The passengers have the option of taking a full refund or rescheduling." "on Thursday the cancellations percentage was six to seven per cent. As you can see, the operations are moving towards stabilisation and will be back to normal in the next couple of days", they added.

It is pertinent to note that on May 7 over 200 cabin crew members went on mass sick leave alleging that despite assurances of job security, salary preservation and recognition of seniority and expertise, there has been a visible departure from these commitments during the transition from AirAsia to AIX.

They also alleged mismanagement and lack of communication from the management side due to which AIX had to cancel flights in hundreds, which led to serious problems for the air passengers and caused loss of crores for the airline. This was followed by the AIX Employees Union writing a letter to the Delhi Labour Commissioner requesting his intervention after which the airlines' management withdrew the suspension of 25 of its employees and gave the assurances to the crew management.

But, on May 21, the AIX Employees Union wrote a letter to the Central Labour Commissioner regarding the number of flight cancellations and delays daily by the AIX management following the conciliation meeting held on May 9. "As per the conclusion of the conciliation, all cabin crew reported back for flying duties by May 10. However, it is shocking to note that many flights are still being cancelled and delayed, citing reason of 'crew constraints'," it read.

"Upon inquiry, it has come to our notice that the operations department lost cabin crew data due to the transition from old software ARMS to the new (CAE) app managed by the scheduling department. The department concerned has asked the crew to submit their details for updating the data in the new system.,i.e., CAE," it mentioned.

If further added the reduced number of departures is adversely affecting the cabin crew's salaries. It is pertinent to note here that as part of consolidating its airline business, Tata Group is merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India. AI Express currently has a fleet of 73 aircraft and operates 360 flights daily.

Read more: In A Major Breakthrough In Air India Express Crisis, Terminated Employees To Be Reinstated

Last Updated :24 hours ago

TAGGED:

400 FLIGHTS CANCELLEDAIX EMPLOYEES UNION200 CABIN CREW ON MASS SICK LEAVEAIR INDIA EXPRESS CRISIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.