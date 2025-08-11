Nearly 31 Crore Unorganised Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal: MoS Shobha Karandlaje

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Monday informed Parliament that nearly 31 crore (more than 30.98 crore) unorganised workers have already registered on the e-Shram portal till August 5. She was responding to a question on the enhancement of the portal.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis," Karandlaje said.

"Keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement 2024-25 on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised workers to have access to various social security schemes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram –"One-Stop-Solution" on October 21, 2024. It entails the integration of different social security/ welfare schemes into a single portal. Thus, enabling unorganised workers registered on the portal to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far," she added.

She informed that so far, 14 schemes of different Central ministries/ departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram to extend benefits and access to social security, insurance or skill development programmes to e-Shram cardholders, including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

In addition to these schemes, she said, the e-Shram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), National Career Service (NCS), Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG), Digital Locker (DigiLocker), myScheme and Open Government Data Platform (OGD).

She further said the ministry launched microsites for states/UTs on January 29 to empower them with their own dedicated e-Shram microsite to address unique local requirements and challenges effectively. These microsites are designed to tailor the services of e-Shram to align with the unique needs of each state/UT, simplifying worker registration, data updates, verification and providing state-specific analytics.

"The ministry has launched the platform aggregator module on December 12, 2024, to onboard platform aggregators on e-Shram. This initiative integrates these aggregators into the e-Shram ecosystem, ensuring formal recognition of platform-based gig workers and access to social security/welfare schemes, thereby reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive and equitable labour welfare," Karandlaje said.

She added that 12 platform aggregators have been onboarded on the platform aggregator module so far. This includes Zomato, Blinkit, Urban Company, Uber, Ola, Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido, Zepto, Ecom Express and Uncle Delivery.