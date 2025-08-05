ETV Bharat / bharat

Nearly 1,900 Industries Operating Without ETPs, Reveals MoEFCC Data

New Delhi: Around 1,900 industries are operating without effluent treatment plants (ETPs) across the country, data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shows.

As per Indian laws, industries that generate wastewater, especially those with hazardous or high pollutant loads, are legally required to install ETPs, which are essential for industries to adhere to environmental regulations by processing wastewater before its release.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mandates ETPs for all industries in the Red Category, which includes 17 highly polluting sectors like textiles, tanneries, pharmaceuticals, paper, chemicals, refineries, and distilleries.

In addition, many industries (moderately polluting) in the Orange Category, such as food processing, dyeing units, and metal finishing, also require ETPs based on effluent characteristics and local regulations.

According to the MoEFCC data, the total number of industries operating without ETPs across the country stands at 1,898. Out of these, Assam records the highest number, 795, followed by Gujarat, 366 and Haryana, 273.

There are a total of 69,854 industries which require ETP as identified by State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Pollution Control Committees (PCCs), out of which 67,956 industries have functional ETPs, as per the Ministry.

Action as deemed fit for the industries without ETP and non-complying with the standards has been taken by concerned SPCBs/PCCs as per the provisions of environmental laws, the data says.