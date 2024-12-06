NE Witnessed Remarkable Rise Of 28 per cent In Expansion Of NHs: Sonowal

New Delhi: Stating that the Northeast has remained a priority for the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the region witnessed a remarkable rise of 28 per cent in the expansion of National Highways (NHs) during the last 10-years.

"Till 2014, the region had 80 National Highways which jumped to 103 NHs by 2023. A whopping 26 times increase in infra development scheme outlays from a meagre Rs 94 crores to Rs 2,491 crores. Railways also expanded within the region improving communications with over 193 kilometres of rail lines being commissioned every year," Sonowal told reporters here.

He said that the railway budget for the region has also increased by 370 per cent. "We have also achieved 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge in the region. In 60 years of governance under the previous, the region had only nine operational airports. In less than a decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region now boasts 17 operational airports. As a result, the people from the region have boosted the aviation sector with a 113 per cent increase in flights per week,” he said.

In terms of delivery of welfare schemes to the people from the remotest corners of the region, over 7000 villages have access to piped drinking water. “In this decade, the region has also witnessed a healthy 39 per cent increase in the number of universities. With a view to promote organic farming, more than 1.55 lakh hectare land has been utilised for organic farming. More than 4,016 kilometres of road projects are ongoing while 4G connectivity has reached almost all parts of the Northeast," said Sonowal.

Highlighting the work done on the rejuvenation of the waterways, Sonowal added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given major importance to revive the inland waterways of the country as a valuable alternative mode of transportation which is economical, ecologically better and efficient. The Northeast, by virtue of its rich network of riverine systems, remains a major success story when it comes to inland waterways.”

Stating that the Brahmaputra, designated as the National Waterways 2, has been traditionally used to trade with the world via the Bay of Bengal, Sonowal said, “We have been able to revive this route through Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) allowing the trade interests of the region, including facilitating trade for neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, to access the global market. The three-pronged approach of the waterways for Northeast is focussed on the development of infrastructure, boosting the immense potential of riverine tourism as well as encouraging logistics for trade and passengers travel via waterways."

The region’s first ship repair facility is being constructed at Pandu Port with an investment of Rs 208 crores while an elevated road is being constructed from Pandu Port to National Highway 27 at an investment of Rs 180 crores, he said.

"Permanent roller-compacted concrete (RCC) terminals are constructed at Pandu, Dhubri, Bogibeel and Jogighopa while the Multi-Modal Jogighopa terminal is almost complete. Floating jetties are being constructed at 11 locations along the NW 2,” he said.

Sonowal said that his government is also working on reviving riverine tourism with the success of Ganga Vilas - the World’s Longest river cruise. “The government is constructing tourist jetties at multiple locations along NW 2 like Biswanath, Neamati, Guijan & Silghat will further bolster the prospect of riverine tourism in the region,” Sonowal said.