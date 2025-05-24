NE CMs Vouch To Contribute Towards 'Viksit Rajya For Viksit Bharat 2047'

New Delhi: Chief Minister of all the northeastern States on Saturday vouched to contribute in the journey towards ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047.’

"Arunachal Pradesh, with its rich natural resources and strategic potential, is committed to contributing meaningfully in the journey towards ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047," said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu after attending the Niti Aayog's Governing council meeting.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for collective efforts to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat. Sarma said that the Assam government with an active support of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken comprehensive steps to transform the vision of Viksit Assam.

He said that guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the Government of Assam has embarked on a transformative journey, nurturing the ambitious goal of making India the second-largest economy.

"From exports and innovation to digital infrastructure, from railways to rocket launches, India is scripting a new chapter of progress," Sarma said. He called for collective efforts incorporating the strength, innovation and inclusive progress of each state to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Sarma said that before independence, Assam was a land of prosperity, with a per capita income higher than the national average. The state’s premium tea exports had already gained global recognition. Assam enjoyed robust connectivity with the global economy—railway lines connected Dibrugarh to Chittagong by 1904, and the Brahmaputra served as a vital waterway linking Assam to ports like Chittagong. The state was firmly positioned as a hub of international trade, he said.

"The partition of India in 1947 severed these arteries overnight. Assam was left with only a narrow and vulnerable lifeline—the Siliguri Chicken Neck—connecting it to the rest of India. The Chittagong Hill Tracts, despite a population that was over 97 per cent non-Muslim, were awarded to East Pakistan. On August 15, 1947, Chakma leaders hoisted the Indian flag in Rangamati, hoping to join India. However, the allocation of Chittagong to East Pakistan dashed those hopes. Despite their appeals, Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru declined to intervene. His tacit acceptance of this decision dealt a significant and lasting blow to the Northeast’s access to global trade," said Sarma.

The Chief Minister said, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam and other North Eastern states are no longer considered the prisoners of history.

"Assam is reclaiming its rightful role as a gateway to Southeast Asia reviving inland waterways, restoring connectivity and building infrastructure that will reposition Assam as a dynamic economic frontier of Viksit Bharat," he said.

The 10th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi witnessed the attendance of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the states, Lt Governors, Union Territories, Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, full-time and ex-officio members of NITI Aayog, and special invitees to the Governing Council.