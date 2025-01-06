NDRF Rescues Nine Family Members From Drowning In Ganga

Mahakumbh Nagar: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stationed at the Maha Kumbh Mela site rescued nine members of a family from drowning in the Ganga River on Monday, officials said.

An NDRF official stated that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Sharma was visiting Arail Ghat on Monday when he noticed a boat carrying nine individuals drifting uncontrollably in the strong current. The family members on the boat were shouting for help.

"Upon hearing their cries, DIG Sharma immediately directed the NDRF team to enter the river and rescue the stranded family. The team successfully brought all nine individuals to safety," the official said, adding that those on board were members of the same family.

Around 40-45 crore visitors are expected during the Maha Kumbh, which is being held from January 13 to February 26 after a gap of 12 years.