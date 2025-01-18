NDRF Marks Its Raising Day On January 19

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was raised on January 19, 2006, as the main disaster response force of the country. Since then, NDRF Raising Day is observed annually on January 19.
History & Significance
In the mid-1990, a global discourse on disaster response and preparedness intensified, spurred by significant events like the Yokohama Strategy Plan (1994) and the Hyogo Framework for Action (2005). They both were adopted by the United Nations. This period coincided with a string of severe natural calamities in India including the Orissa Super Cyclone (1999), the Gujarat Earthquake (2001), and the Indian Ocean Tsunami (2004). These events underscored the critical need for a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan. Responding to this, the Disaster Management Act was enacted on December 26, 2005, leading to the establishment of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tasked with formulating policies, plans, and guidelines for disaster management.
Since its inception in 2006, NDRF has always proved its mettle in the realm of disaster response and disaster risk reduction. Being a specialised disaster response force, NDRF rescuers have saved lakhs of lives in various disasters and are always committed to its motto, 'Aapda Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra'.
The Strength
Initially established in 2006 with eight Battalions, the NDRF has now expanded to 16 Battalions, each comprising 1,149 personnel. Notably, the force underwent a significant transformation from being initially deployed for routine law and order duties to becoming a dedicated force for disaster response following a directive highlighted in a meeting between the NDMA and the Prime Minister on October, 25, 2007. This culminated in the notification of NDRF Rules on February 14, 2008, placing the force under the unified command of the DG NDRF.
The Organisation
The NDRF comprises 16 Battalions drawn from the central armed police force (CAPF), including BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles. Each battalion is composed of 18 self-sufficient specialised search and rescue teams, consisting of 47 members each, encompassing structural engineers, technicians, electricians, canine units, and medical/paramedic personnel. With a total strength of 1,149 personnel. All 16 units are proficiently equipped and trained to handle any type of natural and manmade disasters.
Sacrifice On The Line of Duty
Till now, 16 rescuers of NDRF have attained martyrdom in the line of duty. In one of the incidents, during the Uttarakhand Cloud Burst in 2013, a team comprising nine personnel of NDRF was engaged in the rescue and evacuation of pilgrims stranded in the high ridges of mountains at Kedarnath. The team displayed exemplary dedication and devotion to the highest traditions of NDRF. The men worked under strenuous conditions and rescued thousands of pilgrims. After accomplishing the assigned task, while returning, unfortunately, the chopper crashed near Gaurikund, and all nine NDRF brave-hearts made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
Major Achievements And Expertise
Since its inception, the NDRF has continually demonstrated expertise and compassion in handling various disaster scenarios, earning the trust and gratitude of millions. Notable instances include the successful rescue operations during the Bellary building collapse (2010), the Jalandhar factory collapse (2012), and the response to the triple disaster in Japan (2011), showcasing the force's commitment to saving lives and aiding communities in distress.
The force faced its first urban flooding challenge on a massive scale during the devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2014. Despite daunting conditions, including non-functional communication and electricity supply, the NDRF’s Timely intervention saved thousands of lives and provided essential relief to affected people.
Following a train accident in Bahanaga, Balasore, Odisha on June 2, 2023, involving three trains and 17 derailed coaches, NDRF acted swiftly, deploying its nine teams. NDRF, collaborating with other local agencies, rescued 44 survivors and retrieved 121 deceased from the site.
After a tunnel collapse in Silkyara village, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on November 12, 2023, NDRF mobilised its two teams. Teaming up with NHIDCL, RITES, Indian Air Force and other local agencies, NDRF conducted operations and rescued 41 trapped workers from the tunnel.
Rescue Mission In Abroad
The NDRF is also deputed abroad for rescue operations. During cyclone Hud-Hud in October 2014 and the earthquake in Nepal in April 2015, NDRF's Rapid deployment and effective rescue operations played a vital role. In 2023, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in response to several significant events.
After a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye and North-West Syria on 06.02.2023, NDRF immediately deployed three teams for rescue and relief efforts. Operating from February 07, 2023 to February 18, 2023, NDRF rescued two survivors, recovered 85 fatalities, and offered medical aid to the affected community.
Leading Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear Contingencies
The NDRF has the mandate to address all natural and manmade disasters including CBRN contingencies. NDRF rescuers are trained in CBRN during basic training on induction and selected rescuers also undergo advanced CBRN courses. Experts from DAE, DRDO and INMAS provide required guidance in the conduct of CBRN training and also during operations.
Foreign training slots are also being utilised by NDRF which has provided a good exposure to supervisory officers. The union home ministry MHA vide letter no 11-1/2023- DM-I(N) dated 02.03.2023 has authorised CBRN equipment for NDRF and action is underway for procurement to meet the training and field requirements. NDRF is also training the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in the States to enable them to perform their role as first responders.