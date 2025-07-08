NDMC Undertakes Anupam Colony Mission

New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has undertaken the task of converting two blocks of Satya Sadan Officers Flats into Anupam Colony. The purpose is to set an example in cleanliness and sustainable development. The D1 and D2 Blocks are to be presented as a model for the rest of the city displaying innovation and self-reliant water management mechanisms.

Under the initiative, the residents of these two blocks are composting the wet waste collected by the garbage collectors appointed by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). The dry waste is also being segregated into a dozen components.

The residents revealed that enclosures of wire mesh have been installed for composting the wet waste. The aim is to fill this organic manure into cotton bags and distribute it for free among the residents for their kitchen gardens. The excess compost is to be handed over to the Horticulture Department of the NDMC to be used in green zones.

As a part of the initiative, the focus is also on collection of e-waste that has emerged as a challenge in urban India. This is to be collected and sent for recycling to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) channel.

Along with this there is a reduce, reuse and recycle site set up along with a Neki ki Diwar (Wall of good deeds) where people can handover their unused household articles that can be handed over to those needing them. These include clothes, toys and shoes.

Based on the results of the first phase of the exercise, it will be replicated in other residential colonies in the area under the NDMC.

Officials said that this is a major step towards building self-reliant residential colonies where all waste generated will be used in one way or the other. This initiative was formally announced on June 26 at a function held at Madhu Limaye Marg and Satya Marg T-point.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra said, "This initiative is based on the objective for a clean and green tomorrow and in future this model will be implemented in other colonies of the NDMC area as well. Such self-reliant colonies can show the way to the future of waste management in Delhi.”

Observers feel that this initiative can go a long way in managing waste of all kinds. It can be a flagship programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission which may be later replicated in other metros as well.

