Delhi: NDMC's Summer Action Plan Ready To Avoid Water Shortage

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made extensive preparations to prevent water shortage during the summer season. NDMC Vice President Kuljit Singh Chahal said that under the 'Summer Action Plan 2025', concrete steps have been taken like new water distribution schemes, additional water tankers, pipeline improvements and water quality monitoring. He assured that no citizen in the NDMC area will have to face water crisis.

Kuljeet Chahal said that NDMC's water distribution system has been further strengthened, and coordination has been established with the Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He said that there are 18,366 water consumers in the NDMC area, which includes 3,509 commercial connections, 11,846 domestic connections, and 3,011 other types of connections.

NDMC Vice President Kuljit Singh Chahal (ETV Bharat)

Chahal further said that NDMC gets its water supply from four major water treatment plants, receives about 125 MLD water from Delhi Jal Board and 2.08 MLD water from tube wells.

Summer Action Plan 2025: NDMC has decided to hire 8 new water tankers and purchase 12 new CNG water tankers (6 - 17 KLD capacity and 6 - 9 KLD capacity) to meet the summer water demand. There are 24 underground reservoirs (UGRs) and boosting stations in the NDMC area, the repair and maintenance work of which has been expedited to increase their capacity.

Major reservoirs include the Kalibari Control Room, Jorbagh UGR, and Vinay Marg UGR. Apart from this, regular cleaning and flushing of special water supply lines, regular monitoring of ammonia content in water coming from Yamuna, and regular quality checks of water samples will be done to ensure water quality. The work of modernizing the water supply network and replacing old and dilapidated pipelines is ongoing. At the same time, the Delhi Jal Board has been requested to connect various UGRs. Laying new pipes will also be done to strengthen the pipeline network.

Areas prone to water crisis: NDMC has identified areas where there is a high possibility of water crisis in summer such as - Gole Market, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, North Block and South Block, RML Hospital and Mandir Marg and 24-hour water supply has been reserved for Connaught Place, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House. In case of any emergency, NDMC will ensure water supply through water tankers.

Control room established: NDMC has established a 24x7 water control room for the quick resolution of complaints related to the water crisis. Citizens can register complaints through the following means. Toll free call center: 1533 Control room helpline: 011-23743642, 011-23360683, WhatsApp number: 858 888 7773, NDMC 311. Regional water personnel can be contacted directly.

NDMC has implemented the first phase of 24x7 water supply project in the Vinay Marg area. Under this project, the water supply network will be upgraded. New pipes and pumps will be installed. The water distribution system will be linked to automation. Rs 1.67 crore has been sanctioned for this project. A detailed study of the water supply network of the entire NDMC area is being done, which will prepare a master plan for the next 25 years.