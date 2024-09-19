ETV Bharat / bharat

NDDB Lab Report Confirms Presence Of Animal Fat In Tirupati Laddus, Says TDP

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): In a significant development, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has raised serious allegations against the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regarding the quality of ghee used in the preparation of the iconic Tirupati laddus.

TDP official spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy presented findings from the NDDB CALF Lab, a facility recognised by the Central government, asserting that the ghee supplied during the YSRCP regime contained various dubious ingredients. These included soybean, cowpea oil, olive oil, wheat bran oil, corn oil, cottonseed oil, fish oil, beef tallow, palm oil and even pork fat, suggesting a blend far removed from traditional cow ghee.

Reddy criticised Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s administration for apparent lapses in quality control, highlighting that premium-quality ghee typically costs over Rs 1,000 per kilogram. He questioned the integrity of the tendering process, where ghee was awarded at a mere Rs 320 per kg, implying that such a low price could only be met through substandard sourcing or corruption. Reddy claimed that the tender for 15,000 kg of ghee was potentially linked to bribery, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in government contracts.