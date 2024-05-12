Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA's Guntur MP Candidate One of Richest Contestants

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) : TDP leader Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who is contesting for Guntur Lok Sabha seat on behalf of NDA, has become one of the richest political leaders in the country. In the affidavit filed by him on the occasion of nomination, the value of his family assets is given as Rs. 5,705 crores while debts of Rs. 1,038 crore were shown.

Pemmasani's wealth and business concentrated in America has now become a topic of discussion in political circles. There are assets worth Rs. 2,316 crores in the name of Dr. Chandrasekhar and Rs 2,289 Cr in the name of his wife Sri Ratna among others. They have got Benz, Tesla, Rolls Royce, Toyota Fortuner cars.

Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who had excelled in various fields in America, went to America for higher education in medical education less than two decades ago, started a business with an online training course related to the medical profession there and became successful in it. There he established a company called U World and provides services in the fields of medical education, nursing, high school, graduation, accounting, finance, legal and pharmacy.

Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar's assets are as follows: cash: of Rs. 2.06 lakhs, balances in bank accounts: Rs. 5.97 crores; value of shares in public and private company: Rs. 2,281 crores; insurance Premium: Rs. 12 crores; loans to others: Rs. 16.6 crores; value of Cars: Rs. 6.11 crores; gold value: Rs. 11.61 lakhs; plots, house, agricultural, non-agricultural land: Rs. 72 crores; debts: Rs. 519 crores.

Assets in the name of Dr Chandrasekhar's wife Dr Sri Ratna are as follows: cash: Rs. 1,51,800, balance in bank account: Rs. 5.90 crores; shares in public and private limited companies: Rs. 2,281 crores; insurance Premium: Rs. 6.63 crores; value of gold and silver: Rs. 1.84 crores; agricultural land given by elders in Krishna district: 5.53 acres, value: Rs. 2.33 crores; value of plots, house, non-agricultural land: Rs 32.48 crores; debts: Rs. 519 crores.

There are Rs. 495.50 crores of assets in the name of son Dr Chandrasekhar's son Abhinav Pemmasani and Rs. 495.50 crores of assets in the name of daughter Sahasra Pemmasani.