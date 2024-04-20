'One Sided Voting in Favour of BJP-NDA': PM Modi Claims Historic Win on June 4 in Maharashtra Rally

Nanded (Maharashtra): Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 20, said that the first phase of voting which took place the preceding day on 102 constituencies has been a “one-sided voting in favour of the BJP-NDA across the country”.

PM Modi was addressing an election campaign rally in Maharashtra's Nanded where he is campaigning for the Mahayuti candidate Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar.

“In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, there has been a one-sided voting in favour of the BJP-NDA across the country. The NDA is going to register a historic victory on June 4. Greetings and greetings to the family members who came to Nanded in Maharashtra to give blessings,” PM Modi said.

The PM urged the countrymen to vote in large numbers in the next six phases of voting. While acknowledging the people's preoccupations with family engagements and farming, the PM asked the people to take inspiration from soldiers who stand guard at the borders irrespective of extreme weather conditions.

“I believe that the voters should vote with a thinking that they are not doing a favour to anyone by voting in the elections but for the bright future of the country,” he said. The PM also asked his opponents to participate in the electoral process for the sake of democracy. “You should not think it is of no use campaigning due to imminent loss. Some day, you will get an opportunity to serve the people. So it is no fun getting disappointed,” he said.

“I would ask the candidates, whose loss is imminent, to ask the people to vote in large numbers. Elections in India have a huge impact on world politics,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, "Congress' sahabzade" will lose from Wayanad constituency in Kerala and he will have to look for a safer seat after that.

"After losing Amethi, the Congress' sahabzade will lose Wayanad as well. So he will have to look for a safe seat after April 26," the PM said.

In an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi, the PM said some INDIA bloc leaders left the Lok Sabha and moved to the Rajya Sabha “as they have no courage to contest elections”.

"For the first time, the family will not vote for a Congress candidate in the constituency where they live as there is no party candidate there," he said. Pertinently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address an election rally in Parbhani to seek votes for the Mahayuti candidate Mahadeo Jankar.

The PM is scheduled to visit Karnataka to campaign for the party candidates in the neighbouring state. (With agency inputs)