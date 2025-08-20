New Delhi: NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice presidential election. The four sets of nomination papers have Modi, Singh, Shah and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh as lead proposers.

NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination For Vice Presidential Election (ANI)

The returning officer examined the nomination papers, following which Radhakrishnan signed a register. The returning officer then handed over an acknowledgement slip of the nomination papers to the prime minister. Modi, Shah, senior ministers Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan and other NDA leaders, including TDP leader and Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, LJPSP leader Chirag Paswan, escorted Radhakrishnan to the office of the returning officer in Parliament.

Earlier, Radhakrishan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders at Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of iconic personalities, in the Parliament complex. BJP had on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the upcoming Vice-President election, scheduled for September 9. Radhakrishnan's name was finalised in the BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting at the party headquarters. His name was announced by the BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda.

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Before his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years. As the Governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan was appointed by the President of India to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and as the Lt Governor of Puducherry.

With more than four decades of experience, Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life of Tamil Nadu. Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak, he became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.