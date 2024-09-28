Seat-Sharing Formula For Jharkhand Assembly Elections Nearly Finalised: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The seat-sharing talks have been nearly finalised between BJP and its partners for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections and the final decision will be announced after the Pitrupaksha. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal United (JDU) will contest the elections together with the BJP as NDA allies.

The INDIA and NDA Alliance are in full electioneering mode with rallies, tours and campaigns to find candidates are afoot. Regarding seat sharing, BJP's Jharkhand assembly election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear that the BJP will have an alliance with AJSU and JDU. As far as seat sharing is concerned, 99 per cent of the talks have been done barring one or two seats. It will be announced as soon as the Pitrupaksha ends. The Pitrupaksha started on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

Recently, AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahto and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in New Delhi in the presence of Sarma and speculations are rife that there is a strong possibility of final approval on AJSU's demand for 16 seats. However, there is also a possibility that 6 to 8 seats may be given to AJSU.

Similarly, Janata Dal United (JDU) has demanded 11 seats and the state leaders have also cited the alliance in Bihar. The demand grew stronger after the independent MLA from Jamshedpur East joined the party. There is also a possibility of JDU bagging 3 to 4 seats.

Another NDA partner LJP (R) has claimed to be in a strong position in 14 assembly seats in Jharkhand. LJP state president Virendra Pradhan is also hopeful of managing two seats after talks with the central leadership, though it's still uncertain.

Recently, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren shot a letter to Sarma saying more than 70 lakh people in the tea gardens of Assam still have OBC status. However, they should be accorded ST status as they are not able to avail the benefits of government schemes. If the Assam government is having difficulty in deciding this, then Jharkhand is ready to form a high-level fact-finding mission.

In response to the letter, Sarma said he would answer it in writing and Soren himself knows the answer to that letter. He should be asked why his wife, Kalpana Soren, cannot contest elections from any tribal seat in Jharkhand. The answer lies in his house.

On the question of Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari denying the Bangladeshi infiltration, Sarma said the Jharkhand High Court also believes that the infiltrators have hijacked the state. In such a situation, Ansari should think about those Irfans who have hijacked the entire Jharkhand.

On the recent death of candidates during the physical exercise test for the recruitment in excise departments, he said it is the responsibility of the state to investigate the matter.