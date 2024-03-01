NDA Seat Distribution Fix for Lok Sabha Election 2024; BJP To Contest on 74; Allies 6 Seats in UP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 28 minutes ago

The BJP will contest 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while its alllies will contest six seats

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has agreed to give two seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal, two seats to Apna Dal (S), and one seat each to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Nishad Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will contest 74 seats. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started finalising its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024. Seat sharing is being discussed and finalised with the alliance partners.

The seat sharing with allies in Uttar Pradesh is almost final, sources said, adding a formal announcement is yet to be made. According to sources, the BJP will leave six seats for its allies in UP and the BJP candidates will contest the remaining 74 seats.

Sources also said that the BJP has agreed to give two seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), two seats to Apna Dal (Sonelal) and one seat each to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Nishad Party in Uttar Pradesh. Sources also said that the RLD may be given one or two more seats. RLD led by Jayant Choudhary, grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, had joined the NDA. Chaudhary Charan Singh was conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest honour, by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The BJP has started finalising its candidates for 50 seats and the BJP top brass will soon declare the first list of candidates. It is said that BJP will declare candidates for 14 to 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from the Varanasi constituency.

TAGGED:

Lok Sabha pollsBJPNDAUttar Pradesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.