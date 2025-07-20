ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Pushed Bihar Youth Into Unemployment Quagmire: Congress President Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday censured the NDA government in Bihar for its handling of unemployment. Kharge said the large turnout at the Mega Employment Fair organised by the Youth Congress in Bihar proved that the BJP and its allies had failed the youth of the state and pushed them into the quagmire of unemployment.

"The massive turnout at the Mega Employment Fair organised by@IYCin Bihar has proven that the BJP and its opportunistic allies have pushed the youth of Bihar into the quagmire of unemployment," he wrote on X.

Reiterating Congress's commitment to providing employment, supporting talent, and reducing interstate migration, he stressed that the transformation of India's youth would begin in Bihar. "The transformation in the lives of the country's youth will begin from Bihar. The Congress's resolve is unwavering, rights to talent, employment for every youth, halting migration, and keeping every family together," the post reads.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a Mega Job Fair on Saturday at Gyan Bhawan of Patna. In a post on the social media platform X, the IYC stated that over 120 companies are expected to participate in the job fair, offering more than 5,000 employment opportunities.