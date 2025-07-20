NDA Pushed Bihar Youth Into Unemployment Quagmire: Congress President Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday censured the NDA government in Bihar for its handling of unemployment. Kharge said the large turnout at the Mega Employment Fair organised by the Youth Congress in Bihar proved that the BJP and its allies had failed the youth of the state and pushed them into the quagmire of unemployment.
"The massive turnout at the Mega Employment Fair organised by@IYCin Bihar has proven that the BJP and its opportunistic allies have pushed the youth of Bihar into the quagmire of unemployment," he wrote on X.
Reiterating Congress's commitment to providing employment, supporting talent, and reducing interstate migration, he stressed that the transformation of India's youth would begin in Bihar. "The transformation in the lives of the country's youth will begin from Bihar. The Congress's resolve is unwavering, rights to talent, employment for every youth, halting migration, and keeping every family together," the post reads.
बिहार में @IYC द्वारा आयोजित महारोज़गार मेले में उमड़े जन-सैलाब से ये साबित हो गया है कि भाजपा और उसके अवसरवादी सहयोगियों ने बिहार के युवा को बेरोजगारी के दलदल में धकेल दिया है।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 20, 2025
देश के युवाओं के जीवन में बदलाव की शुरुआत बिहार से होगी।
कांग्रेस का संकल्प अडिग है — हुनर को हक़,… https://t.co/Pz5agOWloM
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised a Mega Job Fair on Saturday at Gyan Bhawan of Patna. In a post on the social media platform X, the IYC stated that over 120 companies are expected to participate in the job fair, offering more than 5,000 employment opportunities.
"Travelling from Sitamarhi, a daughter of Bihar arrived in Patna at the IYC's mega job fair in search of employment.. When she got the job, her joy touched the seventh sky," IYC shared on X.
सीतामढ़ी से चलकर बिहार की एक बेटी नौकरी की तलाश में पटना में IYC के महारोजगर मेले में पहुंची थी..— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 20, 2025
जब नौकरी मिली, तो उसकी खुशी ने सातवें आसमान को छू लिया..❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVBAdxu7b7
On June 19, the IYC hosted a Mega Job Fair 2025 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi to mark the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, a release said.
According to the release, private companies like Tata Alliance, Flipkart, Zepto, Voltas, Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Aditya Birla, Hitachi, Urban Clap, and 161 others participated in this job fair and interviewed youths.
Around 8,500 youths had registered for the job fair, about 7,500 were interviewed, and 3,500 received job letters on the spot. The companies also invited many youths for the second round.
Several senior Congress leaders like AICC organisation general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot, AICC in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Delhi Pradesh Congress president Devendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully, chairman of social media department Supriya Srinate, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, executive president of Kisan Congress Bajrang Punia, AICC in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar, and AICC secretaries Naveen Sharma and Neeraj Kundan attended the event.
