NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting On Tuesday, PM Modi Likely To Speak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, in what will be his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament since he assumed office for a third term.

Though Modi in the past has addressed the NDA MPs on a few occasions, especially when he was elected as their leader ahead of all his three terms, he generally speaks at the meetings of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs during sessions.

Official sources said all members of Parliament of the BJP and its allies have been notified about Tuesday's meeting and asked to attend it. The development assumes significance as the BJP, for the first time since 2014, has lost the majority in the Lok Sabha in the recently held polls and depends on its allies for the government's continuation.

While the BJP won 240 seats, its allies won 53, leading to the NDA comfortably crossing the halfway mark in the 543-member House. The NDA meeting comes amid discussions going on in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Modi is expected to reply to the discussions in both Houses.