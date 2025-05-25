NDA Meet Adopts Resolution Praising Valour Of Armed Forces During 'Operation Sindoor', PM Modi's Leadership

New Delhi: A resolution praising the valour of the armed forces and the brave leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was passed at a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy Chief Ministers here on Sunday. The meeting comes a day after PM Modi held the NITI Aayog meeting, where PM Modi exhorted the states to come together with the Centre to speed up development across the country.

Prime Minister Modi, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP president, attended the one-day conclave in which nearly 19 chief ministers and as many deputy CMs were present.

According to sources, the resolution proposed by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said 'Operation Sindoor' has boosted the self-confidence of Indians, sources said. The resolution that praised PM Modi's leadership stressed he has always supported the armed forces and that 'Operation Sindoor' has given a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors.

Caste enumeration, good governance on agenda

Caste enumeration, the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term and good governance issues are on the agenda of the meeting, said the BJP sources.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave is devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Several chief ministers made presentations on the signature schemes of their states. The meeting also paid tributes to the people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Other prominent BJP leaders present were Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from the NDA-ruled states also arrived at the venue. They included Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

The meeting comes days after India's military carried out strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'.