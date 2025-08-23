ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Launches Statewide Assembly Conference In Bihar Ahead Of 2025 Polls

New Delhi: With Bihar's Assembly elections drawing closer, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has launched a massive grassroots outreach campaign starting Saturday. The month-long initiative, titled the 'NDA Assembly Conference', will run until September 24 and aims to strengthen the alliance’s organisational presence across all 243 Assembly constituencies of the state.

The conferences will take place in seven phases, covering around 14 constituencies each day, and are designed to boost coordination and morale among party workers at the constituency level.

A total of 14 teams comprising senior leaders from the NDA’s key constituent parties, primarily JD(U) and the BJP, have been formed to lead the campaign. Each team will consist of seven members and will be led by prominent political figures such as Sanjay Kumar Jha, Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Umesh Kushwaha, Shravan Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, Nityanand Rai, and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Seven teams will be headed by JD(U) leaders, while the remaining seven will be led by BJP representatives.

The strategy marks a significant escalation in the NDA’s poll preparations, as the alliance attempts to galvanise its cadre ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle. Insiders suggest that the NDA is eyeing a target of 225 seats in the upcoming elections. This extensive programme is part of the alliance’s broader strategy to mobilise party workers, build grassroots momentum, and ensure strong coordination across different organisational levels.