NDA Is 'Narendra Damodardas Ka Anushasan': Shankaracharya

Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetha Sri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swami attended the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi by PM Modi.

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

File Photo of PM Modi (PTI)

Varanasi: Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetha Sri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swami on Sunday said that God has blessed Narendra Modi and his government is 'NDA', which means "Narendra Damodardas ka Anushasan".

Addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, Shankaracharya said, "God has blessed Narendra Damodardas Modi and his government is 'NDA' Narendra Damodardas ka Anushasan (discipline of Narendra Damodardas)."

He said that the government is doing beautiful work for the welfare of everyone as an ideal government in the world. The eye hospital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the function.

The Shankaracharya started his address in Sanskrit and said, "Today is an opportunity to see Netra Utsav and this is an important occasion of service. It started in Coimbatore and now the 17th hospital is starting. There are two hospitals in UP in Kanpur and Varanasi."

"We have got good leaders, the person and personality are also important in the society, we need a virtuous leader, we need a leader who unites everyone," the Swami said. The Shankaracharya also praised the recent assembly elections in Kashmir and said that he had a long acquaintance with Modi. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a new link has been added today to the development campaign of Kashi.

