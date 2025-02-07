ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Govt Is Robin Hood In Reverse, Alleges TMC MP Abhishek During Budget Session

Amid the Lok Sabha session on Friday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

NDA Govt Is Robin Hood In Reverse, Alleges TMC MP Abhishek During Budget Session
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that the NDA government has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite, with the pattern resembling the "reverse of Robin Hood."

Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

"There is a pattern with the NDA government. It resembles the reverse of Robin Hood. It means that the BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving it to the wealthy elite. For instance, the waiving of corporate loans while poor farmers are left to suffer."

"The government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires a bigger slice of the pie. This is not economic justice. This is economic favouritism at its worst," Banerjee said.

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that the NDA government has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite, with the pattern resembling the "reverse of Robin Hood."

Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

"There is a pattern with the NDA government. It resembles the reverse of Robin Hood. It means that the BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving it to the wealthy elite. For instance, the waiving of corporate loans while poor farmers are left to suffer."

"The government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires a bigger slice of the pie. This is not economic justice. This is economic favouritism at its worst," Banerjee said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TMC MP ABHISHEK BANERJEENDA GOVERNMENTLOK SABHA BUDGET SESSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.