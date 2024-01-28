NDA govt in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for state's development, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the newly sworn-in NDA government in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the state's development while congratulating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputies on taking oath. Taking to X, Modi said he is confident that the new government in Bihar will serve the people with full dedication.

"I congratulate @Nitish Kumar ji as Chief Minister and @Samrat Chaudhary ji and @Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed delight over the formation of the NDA government in Bihar and congratulated Nitish Kumar. In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Hearty congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as as the Chief Minister of Bihar and Shri Samrat Chaudhary ji and Shri Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers! Fully confident that the double engine government formed in Bihar will set excellent standards of service, good governance and development in the state under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

In a similar tweet, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Happy to see the formation of NDA government in Bihar. Congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar Ji on assuming the role of Chief Minister, and my heartfelt greetings to Shri @samrat4bjp and Shri @VijayKrSinhaBih as they take the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers,".

Hours after resigning as chief minister and breaking ties with the INDIA bloc, Kumar took oath of the same office for the ninth time as the BJP extended its support to him. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as deputy chief ministers, along with several ministers.