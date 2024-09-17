ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA Govt Approved Infra Projects Worth Rs 3 Lakh Cr in First 100 Days in Office: Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : 34 seconds ago

The BJP-led NDA government has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in its first 100 days. Key initiatives include connecting 25,000 villages to road networks and developing the Wadhawan Mega Port in Maharashtra. The government is also focusing on agriculture, with increased MSPs, removal of MEPs on certain exports, and higher import duties on oils.

The BJP-led NDA government has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in its first 100 days. Key initiatives include connecting 25,000 villages to road networks and developing the Wadhawan Mega Port in Maharashtra. The government is also focusing on agriculture, with increased MSPs, removal of MEPs on certain exports, and higher import duties on oils.
Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Besides infrastructure, the focus of the government has also been on agriculture by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils, he said at a press conference here along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9 this year. The thrust of the Modi government has been on providing stability on the policy front with a flexible approach to adopt certain changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept, Shah said.

The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for Rs 76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the world, he said.

Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore. Many of these unconnected villages have a population of less than 100.

The government has also approved strengthening India's road network with an investment of Rs 50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km. The government has also launched a new fund named Agrisure, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector and supporting startups and rural enterprises.

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore, including linking 25,000 unconnected villages to road networks and building a mega port at Wadhawan in Maharashtra, during its first 100 days in office, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Besides infrastructure, the focus of the government has also been on agriculture by increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops, removing of minimum export price (MEP) on onions and basmati rice and hiking the duty on the import of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils, he said at a press conference here along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term on June 9 this year. The thrust of the Modi government has been on providing stability on the policy front with a flexible approach to adopt certain changes to remove teething problems without diluting the original concept, Shah said.

The government approved the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra for Rs 76,200 crore, which will be among the top 10 ports in the world, he said.

Under the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme-4 (PMGSY-IV), approval was granted to the construction/upgradation of 62,500 km of roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unconnected villages, with central assistance of Rs 49,000 crore. Many of these unconnected villages have a population of less than 100.

The government has also approved strengthening India's road network with an investment of Rs 50,600 crore, which includes a nod to eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects spanning 936 km. The government has also launched a new fund named Agrisure, aimed at revolutionising the agricultural sector and supporting startups and rural enterprises.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDA GOVT INFRA PROJECTSWADHAWAN MEGA PORTAMIT SHAH ON PROJECTS BY NDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.