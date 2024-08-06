ETV Bharat / bharat

Jairam Ramesh Says NDA Govt Answer On Special Status To AP, Bihar Baffles

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, has criticised the NDA government's response to the demands for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. He described the government's stance as baffling and unclear, highlighting the ongoing political debate and dissatisfaction regarding the issue.

The answer given in the Rajya Sabha on Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday is baffling, said veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The answer given in the Rajya Sabha on Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday is baffling, said veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On the one hand, the Modi Government is denying Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on the grounds the very idea of Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015. On the other hand, it answers a question by saying that 'the fund-sharing mechanism between the Central and State Governments is in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States..." said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X. He added, "What is going on? Are Chandrababu Naidu-garu and Nitish Kumar-ji even aware of this?"

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar: Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status during its bifurcation in 2014, but this has not been fully honoured. Similarly, Bihar has been seeking this status for a long time. Both states' leaders, Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have been vocal about these demands. Are they aware of the intricacies and the Central government's stance, but continue to push for the benefits that Special Category Status would bring, he said.

It may be recalled that Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015, the Finance Commission recommended the abolition of the Special Category Status for states. This recommendation was accepted, and the concept was formally removed. Special Category Status provided certain financial advantages, like more Central funding and concessions, to states with specific socio-economic and geographical challenges.

Funding Mechanism for North Eastern and Special Category States: Despite the formal abolition, the Central government has continued certain funding mechanisms. This means that some benefits, such as the 90:10 fund-sharing ratio (90% by the Central government and 10% by the state government) for specific projects, still apply to North Eastern and previously designated Special Category States. This is likely a transitional arrangement or an exception for ongoing schemes and commitments.

Read more: Will PM Modi Fulfil His Promise of Giving Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Asks Congress

Hyderabad: The answer given in the Rajya Sabha on Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday is baffling, said veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On the one hand, the Modi Government is denying Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on the grounds the very idea of Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015. On the other hand, it answers a question by saying that 'the fund-sharing mechanism between the Central and State Governments is in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States..." said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X. He added, "What is going on? Are Chandrababu Naidu-garu and Nitish Kumar-ji even aware of this?"

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar: Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status during its bifurcation in 2014, but this has not been fully honoured. Similarly, Bihar has been seeking this status for a long time. Both states' leaders, Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have been vocal about these demands. Are they aware of the intricacies and the Central government's stance, but continue to push for the benefits that Special Category Status would bring, he said.

It may be recalled that Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015, the Finance Commission recommended the abolition of the Special Category Status for states. This recommendation was accepted, and the concept was formally removed. Special Category Status provided certain financial advantages, like more Central funding and concessions, to states with specific socio-economic and geographical challenges.

Funding Mechanism for North Eastern and Special Category States: Despite the formal abolition, the Central government has continued certain funding mechanisms. This means that some benefits, such as the 90:10 fund-sharing ratio (90% by the Central government and 10% by the state government) for specific projects, still apply to North Eastern and previously designated Special Category States. This is likely a transitional arrangement or an exception for ongoing schemes and commitments.

Read more: Will PM Modi Fulfil His Promise of Giving Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, Asks Congress

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPECIAL STATUSMODI GOVERNMENTAP AND BIHARJAIRAM RAMESHSPECIAL STATUS TO AP BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.