Jairam Ramesh Says NDA Govt Answer On Special Status To AP, Bihar Baffles

Hyderabad: The answer given in the Rajya Sabha on Special Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday is baffling, said veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On the one hand, the Modi Government is denying Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar on the grounds the very idea of Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015. On the other hand, it answers a question by saying that 'the fund-sharing mechanism between the Central and State Governments is in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States..." said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X. He added, "What is going on? Are Chandrababu Naidu-garu and Nitish Kumar-ji even aware of this?"

Andhra Pradesh and Bihar: Andhra Pradesh was promised Special Category Status during its bifurcation in 2014, but this has not been fully honoured. Similarly, Bihar has been seeking this status for a long time. Both states' leaders, Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have been vocal about these demands. Are they aware of the intricacies and the Central government's stance, but continue to push for the benefits that Special Category Status would bring, he said.

It may be recalled that Special Category Status was abolished in early 2015, the Finance Commission recommended the abolition of the Special Category Status for states. This recommendation was accepted, and the concept was formally removed. Special Category Status provided certain financial advantages, like more Central funding and concessions, to states with specific socio-economic and geographical challenges.