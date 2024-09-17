Modi 3.0 Government Has Laid Strong Foundation For Building 'Developed India': Amit Shah

New Delhi: Stating that the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 government has laid a strong foundation for building a 'Developed India', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said these 100 days have been marked by a remarkable balance between development and welfare for the poor, incorporating every section of society.

"The reason behind this (100 days achievement) is that all the political parties were busy with the elections, but Prime Minister Modi had given the task to the bureaucracy six months before the elections that all the development works that are in the pipeline, they have to be completed for whichever new government comes, so that the pace of development of the country is not hindered," said Shah while giving a report card of the first 100-days of Modi 3.0 government.

Shah said Modi was born in a poor family, and became the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and 15 different countries of the world have awarded him with the highest honour of their country, which has increased the pride of not only of our Prime Minister but of entire India.

"Today 140 crore people of the country are praying to God for the longevity of Prime Minister Modi,” said Shah.

He said in the first 100 days of Modi’s third term, projects worth approximately Rs 15 lakh crore were initiated. "For the past 10 years, the Modi government has maintained consistency in the direction, pace, and precision of policy implementation. The Modi government will continue to work with dedication towards security, development, and the welfare of the poor. The Modi government has strengthened the external, internal security, and defence systems to build a secure India," added Shah.

He said by approving an additional three crore houses under PMAY, the Modi government is progressing towards its commitment to providing a home for every poor citizen.

"Projects worth Rs three lakh crore have been approved for building world-class infrastructure. Under the Modi government, India is emerging as a major global manufacturing hub. The Modi government has introduced numerous schemes to enrich farmers, ensuring that the country remains food secure and that farmers become self-reliant," said Shah.

Stating that a Rs two lakh crore PM package has been announced for empowering youth, benefiting 4.10 crore youths over the next five years, Shah said, "increasing capital expenditure to Rs 11 lakh 11 thousand crore is a milestone in itself. As promised in our manifesto, all senior citizens aged 70 or above will be provided with free health coverage of up to Rs five lakh."

He said, "Today, over one crore 'Lakhpati Didis' are earning an annual income of Rs one lakh or more." Shah also released a special'‘Paving the Path to Viksit Bharat' booklet and eight flyers depicting the important achievements of the last 100 days under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

Shah said for the first time in 60 years, there is an atmosphere of political stability in the country and the country has sustained itself on its policies.

He said that entering the 11th year ensuring that the policies continue to deliver as per the expectations while maintaining the speed and accuracy of their implementation over a period of 10 years is a very difficult and a great achievement.

Shah said in the last 10 years of Modi Government, PM Modi has provided houses, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, per month five kg grains and health facilities worth upto Rs five lakh to 60 crore poor people of the country.

"We have set a target that in the next five years there will be no person in the country who does not have his own house. Our government has provided many opportunities for the youth and today the youth of India is ready to compete with the youth of the world," Shah said.

Shah said 100 days have been divided into 14 pillars. "Under infrastructure, projects worth Rs three lakh crore have been started in 100 days. A mega port will be built in Vadhavan, Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore, which will be included in the top 10 ports of the world from day one," said Shah.

"A scheme of connecting 25,000 unconnected villages by road worth Rs 49,000 crore was started. It has been decided to expand India's major routes at a cost of Rs 50,600 crore. Work is being done to promote tourism by upgrading Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Bagdogra in West Bengal, Bihta in Bihar and building new air strips in Agatti and Minicoy. Bengaluru Metro Phase-3, Pune Metro, Thane Integral Ring Metro and many other metro rail projects have also progressed in these 100 days," said Shah.

Shah said Rs 20,000 crore has been distributed to 9.50 crore farmers under the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. “So far, Rs three lakh crore has been distributed to a total of 12.33 crore farmers. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops has also been increased and the Modi government has purchased several times more crops at MSP than the previous government, which shows that the Modi government is dedicated to the interests of farmers," he said.

Shah said that ethanol producing units of cooperative sugar mills have been converted into multi-feed Ethanol units to produce Ethanol from Maize. "This will now allow Ethanol to be produced not only from sugarcane but also from maize. We have removed the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of onion and Basmati rice. Export duty on onion has been reduced from 40% to 20%," he added.

Shah said under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program, 12 industrial zones will be built which will be linked to major national highways.

"The most important decision has been taken for the middle class. The limit of Mudra loan has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, and all those who have successfully repaid their old loans will benefit from it. A credit guarantee scheme has been started for MSMEs under which small traders and small entrepreneurs will be able to get loans without guarantee," said Shah.

Shah said that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 63,000 tribal villages will be fully developed. "This will improve the economic condition of five crore tribals. Under this scheme, the village will be fully equipped with primary needs and basic amenities. Three lakh new identity cards have been given to the disabled persons of Scheduled Caste in these 100 days," said Shah.