NDA Finalises Seat Sharing In Jharkhand: BJP To Contest 68 seats, AJSU To Fight On 10 Seats

Ranchi: Seat sharing for Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 has been finalised. Assam Chief Minister and BJP's election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this here on Friday at a press conference. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 68 seats while its key allies, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP) have been allocated 10, 2 and 1 seats.

As per the agreement, 10 seats -- Silli, Ramgarh, Gomia, Ichagarh, Mandu, Jugsalai, Dumri, Pakur, Lohardaga, and Manoharpur--have been allotted to the AJSU Party. The JD (U) has been given two seats -- Jamshedpur West and Tamar-- while LJP (Ram Vilas) will fight for the Chatra Sadar seat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the seat-sharing agreement was reached through discussions with all parties, though minor adjustments to one or two seats may be made by mutual consent.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections, marking the beginning of the nomination process. In the first phase, elections will be held in 43 of the 81 Assembly constituencies.

There are 81 seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Of these, 44 are unreserved, 28 are reserved for STs and 9 for SCs. According to the data of the Election Commission, there are a total of 2.6 crore voters in Jharkhand as of October 15, 2024. Of these, 1.29 crore are women and 1.31 crore are men. In this election, 11.84 lakh youth will exercise their franchise for the first time.

