NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Derogatory Remarks Made By TMC MP Against Its Chairperson

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, against its chief Rekha Sharma, NCW said in a statement on Friday. Mohua Moitra is known for her controversial statements and remarks and this time, she stoked another controversy by attacking NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma with derogatory remarks.
On July 4, the NCW chief visited Hathras to meet the women, who were injured during the tragic stampede that claimed atleast 121 lives. During her visit, Rekha Sharma was seen at the stampede site with someone holding her umbrella. A video, which was doing the rounds on social media, garnered a lot of criticism from users questioning her inability to hold the umbrella herself. However, in one of the posts, TMC MP Mohua Moitra took a dig at Rekha Sharma and said, "She’s, too, busy holding up her boss's pyjamas."
The remarks by the TMC MP have angered Rekha Sharma. Responding to such hate comments, she called the TMC MP Mohua Moitra a 'troll'. "She is not interested in her work, but just trolling people, and I don't give my time to trollers", Rekha Sharma, wrote on Social media.
Meanwhile, the NCW has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and a letter has been sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that remarks made by Moitra, are condemnable in the strongest possible words and that being a Member of Parliament it is unbecoming of her stature.