NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Derogatory Remarks Made By TMC MP Against Its Chairperson

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, against its chief Rekha Sharma, NCW said in a statement on Friday. Mohua Moitra is known for her controversial statements and remarks and this time, she stoked another controversy by attacking NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma with derogatory remarks.

On July 4, the NCW chief visited Hathras to meet the women, who were injured during the tragic stampede that claimed atleast 121 lives. During her visit, Rekha Sharma was seen at the stampede site with someone holding her umbrella. A video, which was doing the rounds on social media, garnered a lot of criticism from users questioning her inability to hold the umbrella herself. However, in one of the posts, TMC MP Mohua Moitra took a dig at Rekha Sharma and said, "She’s, too, busy holding up her boss's pyjamas."

The remarks by the TMC MP have angered Rekha Sharma. Responding to such hate comments, she called the TMC MP Mohua Moitra a 'troll'. "She is not interested in her work, but just trolling people, and I don't give my time to trollers", Rekha Sharma, wrote on Social media.

Meanwhile, the NCW has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and a letter has been sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker stating that remarks made by Moitra, are condemnable in the strongest possible words and that being a Member of Parliament it is unbecoming of her stature.

In a statement, the NCW said, "These crude remarks are not only outrageous, but also a severe violation of a woman's right to dignity. Upon careful consideration, the Commission has determined that Moitra's remarks fall under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023."

"NCW unequivocally condemns these defamatory statements the derogatory nature of these remarks, particularly directed at the Chairperson of NCW during her official visit to Hathras, is profoundly reprehensible and urged for strict legal action against Moitra.

In light of this grave matter, the NCW has initiated legal proceedings. A formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police, and a letter has been sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker at the Parliament stating that remarks made by Moitra, are condemnable in the strongest possible words and that being a Member of Parliament, it is unbecoming of her stature", the statement read.

The National Commission for Women further urged the Speaker of Lok Sabha to look into the matter and take appropriate action against Moitra.

