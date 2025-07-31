ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Takes Note Of Alleged Gang Rape Of A Minor In Tripura, Asks DGP To Submit Report

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has written to the Director General of Police of Tripura in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor in the state.

The women rights body in its letter to the Tripura DGP has asked to ensure a fair investigation into the matter. It has also asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within three days.

The National Commission for Women issued the directive while taking suo motu cognizance of the reported gang rape of the minor.

In the communique, the NCW stated it is deeply anguished by the reported gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tripura.