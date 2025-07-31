NCW Takes Note Of Alleged Gang Rape Of A Minor In Tripura, Asks DGP To Submit Report

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has written to the Director General of Police of Tripura in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor in the state.
The women rights body in its letter to the Tripura DGP has asked to ensure a fair investigation into the matter. It has also asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within three days.
The National Commission for Women issued the directive while taking suo motu cognizance of the reported gang rape of the minor.
In the communique, the NCW stated it is deeply anguished by the reported gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tripura.
"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and, considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, has taken suo motu cognizance and written to the Director General Police, Tripura, to look into the matter and ensure a fair, swift, and time-bound investigation," the women rights body said.
The NCW said the victim must be provided all possible assistance, including medical and psychological support.
"A detailed Action Taken Report, along with a copy of the First Information Report is to be submitted to within 3 days," the women rights body said in its letter to the DGP.
Reportedly, the incident took place earlier this week in Tuikarma in Khowai district of Tripura.
