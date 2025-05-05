ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Supports Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Navy Officer's Wife Over Her No Hatred Against Muslims Remark

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has extended its support to Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was among those killed in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, saying it is not right to troll a woman based on her ideological expression or personal life.

Himanshi Narwal had asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris following the April 22 terror attack near south Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"We do not want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," she said on Thursday. Following her statement, the slain Army officer's wife was reportedly trolled on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on X, the NCW condemned the online trolling she has faced. Referring to the widespread social media criticism of her remarks, the NCW wrote, "After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Himanshi Narwal is being criticised on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate." The commission acknowledged that while her comments may not have resonated with many, expressing disagreement must remain within "constitutional limits" and civil discourse.