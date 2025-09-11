NCW Launches Capacity-Building Drive For Gender-Inclusive Governance
Senior officers from 20 states are set to participate in this programme which will take place in Diu, starting from Friday.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will conduct a three-day capacity building programme aimed at equipping senior administrators across the country with the necessary tools and sensitivity to incorporate women's empowerment into governance frameworks.
Senior officers from 20 states are set to participate in this programme which will take place in Diu, starting from Friday. The programme will include sessions focused on gender and governance, the protection of women's rights, victim compensation and rehabilitation, crisis response and multi-agency coordination, as well as the effective enforcement of laws like the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and the Domestic Violence Act.
"A three-day capacity-building program titled 'Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance Program' for Indian Administrative Service (IAS )and IPS (Indian Police Service) officers from will be organized from September 12 to 14 in Diu. Senior officers from 20 states will participate in the programme," the NCW said.
The women rights body said this initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening gender-inclusive governance by equipping senior administrators with the tools and sensitivity required to integrate women's empowerment into governance systems.
"This will be the third edition of the program, which was earlier organized in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa. The flagship programme is being steered under the leadership of the NCW Chairperson of Vijaya Rahatkar," it said.
The NCW noted that the IAS and IPS officers, as heads of administration and policing in their respective districts, are uniquely positioned to influence the lives of women through policy enforcement, safety measures, justice delivery, and developmental initiatives.
Pointing out that their role goes far beyond administrative decision-making as they are often the first responders to challenges faced by women at the grassroots, it said," By ensuring that laws are implemented effectively, by fostering safer communities, and by enabling women's access to opportunities, these officers can become powerful catalysts of social transformation."
"The programme will feature sessions on gender and governance, safeguarding women's rights, victim compensation and rehabilitation, crisis response and multi-agency coordination, as well as effective enforcement of legislations such as the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Domestic Violence Act," the NCW said.
Prominent speakers, such as retired judges, senior civil servants, IPS officers, and policy experts, will conduct these knowledge-oriented sessions, it said.
"Beyond discussions, the programme will focus on interactive workshops, group presentations, and action planning, ensuring participants return with clear strategies to strengthen gender-responsive governance in their regions," the women rights body said.
The NCW said with such initiative it aims to nurture a cadre of administrators who not only enforce the law but also champion equality, dignity, and empowerment of women in every corner of the country.
Read more