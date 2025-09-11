ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW Launches Capacity-Building Drive For Gender-Inclusive Governance

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will conduct a three-day capacity building programme aimed at equipping senior administrators across the country with the necessary tools and sensitivity to incorporate women's empowerment into governance frameworks.

Senior officers from 20 states are set to participate in this programme which will take place in Diu, starting from Friday. The programme will include sessions focused on gender and governance, the protection of women's rights, victim compensation and rehabilitation, crisis response and multi-agency coordination, as well as the effective enforcement of laws like the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and the Domestic Violence Act.

"A three-day capacity-building program titled 'Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance Program' for Indian Administrative Service (IAS )and IPS (Indian Police Service) officers from will be organized from September 12 to 14 in Diu. Senior officers from 20 states will participate in the programme," the NCW said.

The women rights body said this initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening gender-inclusive governance by equipping senior administrators with the tools and sensitivity required to integrate women's empowerment into governance systems.

"This will be the third edition of the program, which was earlier organized in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa. The flagship programme is being steered under the leadership of the NCW Chairperson of Vijaya Rahatkar," it said.

The NCW noted that the IAS and IPS officers, as heads of administration and policing in their respective districts, are uniquely positioned to influence the lives of women through policy enforcement, safety measures, justice delivery, and developmental initiatives.