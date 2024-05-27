NCW Asks Delhi Police to Check Call Records of CM Kejriwal, Others in Swati Maliwal Assault Case

New Delhi : In connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a statement on Monday, asking the Delhi Police to investigate and find out who called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to the former's residence after party MP Swati Maliwal entered the premises.

Taking serious note of the case, the NCW has asked the police to investigate the call records of CM Kejriwal and others linked to the case to determine who called Kejriwal's aide to the scene of assault.

In a post on X, the NCW said, "It has come to our notice that Mr. Bibhav Kumar was reportedly called after arrival of Swati Maliwal at CM’s residence. A letter from Hon’ble Chairperson@sharmarekha has been sent to Commissioner of Police Delhi to take CDRs of relevant individuals, including the CM, to ascertain on whose direction Mr. Bibhav Kumar was summoned."

The NCW also sought a report on the threats being issued to Swati Maliwal and action taken in this regard. Expressing concern, the NCW further said, "Additionally, the Commission mandates strict action against individuals issuing rape and death threats to Ms. Maliwal. The accused person(s) should be charged under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. A comprehensive report is expected in 3 days."

On Sunday, Swati Maliwal claimed that she has been receiving rape and death threats and accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of posting a one-sided video against her. Swati also said that AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming, and fanning of emotions against her.

Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been arrested, is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was sent to four days' judicial custody on May 24.

Meanwhile, a bench of Delhi High Court headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan ordered the waiver of the fine after the petitioner apologised. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed by the Delhi High Court on May 8, while dismissing a petition seeking to stop media from reporting against Arvind Kejriwal and also refrain political rivals from making statements against the Delhi CM.