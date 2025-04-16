ETV Bharat / bharat

NCW-Constituted Committee To Probe Murshidabad Waqf Clashes, To Visit Affected Areas Thursday

New Delhi: Days after the Murshidabad violence in West Bengal over Waqf Amendment Act created ripples across the country, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took serious note of the incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate the violence.

The four-member committee, led by the chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, will reach Kolkata on Thursday and proceed to Malda on Friday to meet the affected women and families displaced by the violence in Murshidabad.

The team will also hold meetings with the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of Malda, along with other relevant authorities.

“Taking serious note of the deeply troubling incident in West Bengal, Hon'ble Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, took suo moto cognizance and has constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate the violence,” said a NCW official.

The setting up of the inquiry committee, follows reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district.

The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda.