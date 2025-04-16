NCW-Constituted Committee To Probe Murshidabad Waqf Clashes, To Visit Affected Areas Thursday

New Delhi: Days after the Murshidabad violence in West Bengal over Waqf Amendment Act created ripples across the country, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took serious note of the incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate the violence.
The four-member committee, led by the chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, will reach Kolkata on Thursday and proceed to Malda on Friday to meet the affected women and families displaced by the violence in Murshidabad.
The team will also hold meetings with the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of Malda, along with other relevant authorities.
“Taking serious note of the deeply troubling incident in West Bengal, Hon'ble Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, took suo moto cognizance and has constituted an Inquiry Committee to investigate the violence,” said a NCW official.
The setting up of the inquiry committee, follows reports of several women enduring horrific molestation during communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district.
The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda.
“These women have been torn from their homes, living in fear and uncertainty, facing unimaginable trauma and loss,” the NCW noted.
Rahatkar will personally visit the violence-hit regions, meet with survivors, and engage with relevant authorities to assess the situation.
The committee will also include Dr Archana Majumdar, Member of the NCW, and Dr Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary of the NCW, to support the inquiry and ensure a thorough investigation.
On Saturday, the committee will visit violence-affected areas in Murshidabad, including Shamsherganj, Jaffarabad, and other impacted locations. During the visit, the team will interact with local victims, their families, and also meet with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad.
“The committee will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident and evaluate the response and measures taken by the concerned authorities. It will engage with the victims, their families, officials, and other relevant individuals to gather facts and suggest remedial measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the official said.
The committee is empowered to hold meetings at times and locations it deems appropriate and will regulate its own procedure.