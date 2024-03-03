NCW Chairperson Hits Out at Scribe for Defaming India after Jharkhand Rape Incident

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma has hit out at a UK-based journalist for his anti-India comments after a gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand

The National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma lashed out at the United Kingdom-based journalist and author for defaming India after the Jharkhand rape incident.

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday hit out at UK-based journalist and author David Josef Volodzkho saying that defaming "entire India" was not a good choice.

David Josef Volodzkho in an elaborate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been."

"Once a total stranger, a British woman, asked to sleep in my bed and pretend to be my girlfriend on a train ride because a man walking by in the hall had licked her foot and she felt unsafe (sic)," he said

He also said that he introduced a female friend to a young Indian man and instead of shaking her hand, he groped her private part, and when she became angry he became extremely hostile.

"I thought I was going to have to fight the guy. I never met a female traveller who had not been groped or assaulted or worse, even if they had only been in the country for mere days. I love India. It is and always will be one of my favourite places in the world. But I have advised female friends who asked me not to travel there alone. This is a real problem in Indian society that warrants more attention and that I hope will improve in time (sic)."

Responding to the post, Rekha Sharma in a post on X stated, "Did you ever report the incident to Police? If not then you are totally an irresponsible person. Writing only on social media and defaming the whole country is not a good choice (sic)."

David Josef Volodzkho's comments came after a Spanish tourist was allegedly gang-raped by seven people in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has formed a special investigation team to probe the allegations of the Spanish tourist. At least three persons have been arrested in this connection and efforts are on to trace the other accused.

TAGGED:

Jharkhand RapeNational Commission for WomenAuthorIndia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.