NCW Chairperson Hits Out at Scribe for Defaming India after Jharkhand Rape Incident

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday hit out at UK-based journalist and author David Josef Volodzkho saying that defaming "entire India" was not a good choice.

David Josef Volodzkho in an elaborate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been."

"Once a total stranger, a British woman, asked to sleep in my bed and pretend to be my girlfriend on a train ride because a man walking by in the hall had licked her foot and she felt unsafe (sic)," he said

He also said that he introduced a female friend to a young Indian man and instead of shaking her hand, he groped her private part, and when she became angry he became extremely hostile.

"I thought I was going to have to fight the guy. I never met a female traveller who had not been groped or assaulted or worse, even if they had only been in the country for mere days. I love India. It is and always will be one of my favourite places in the world. But I have advised female friends who asked me not to travel there alone. This is a real problem in Indian society that warrants more attention and that I hope will improve in time (sic)."

Responding to the post, Rekha Sharma in a post on X stated, "Did you ever report the incident to Police? If not then you are totally an irresponsible person. Writing only on social media and defaming the whole country is not a good choice (sic)."

David Josef Volodzkho's comments came after a Spanish tourist was allegedly gang-raped by seven people in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has formed a special investigation team to probe the allegations of the Spanish tourist. At least three persons have been arrested in this connection and efforts are on to trace the other accused.