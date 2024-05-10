NCW Chairperson Demands ECI Take Strict Measures against TMC Workers Threatening Women

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday wrote a letter to Election Commissioner of India (ECI) Rajeev Kumar highlighting the alarming situation wherein women in West Bengal are allegedly being threatened into withdrawing their cases and providing false statements, creating an atmosphere of fear for women in Sandeshkhali.

In the letter, Rekha Sharma said, "It has come to the notice of the Commission that the women of Sandeshkhali are being compelled to withdraw their complaints by TMC workers as they are the ruling party in West Bengal. The TMC party workers are instilling fear among the women of Sandeshkhali to suppress victims from coming forward with their complaints, potentially impacting the fairness of the election process in the area".

The Commission requested the ECI to look into the matter on priority and ensure that women are not compelled to withdraw their complaints due to the threat from TMC workers. It urged the ECI to direct the authorities to take appropriate measures. "In recent developments surrounding the Sandeshkhali case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has noted that few women have suddenly taken their complaints back, which were lodged against Sandeshkhali accused and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh," the NCW said in a statement on Friday.

The NCW finds this turn of statement deeply concerning, particularly amidst the backdrop of the general elections of 2024. It is important that the integrity of the electoral process is upheld and every citizen's right to participate freely and without fear, the NCW stated. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress today said it will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission against NCW chief Rekha Sharma over allegations of atrocities on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. The NCW has recommended to President Draupadi Murmu that the President's rule be imposed in West Bengal over alleged violence and atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali.

