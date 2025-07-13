NCW Asks Odisha DGP For Action Take Report On College Student Self Immolation Case In 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognizance over a college student resorting to self-immolation over an alleged sexual harassment incident in Odisha's Balasore, the National Commission for Women Sunday asked the DGP to take strict action against the culprits.

Describing the Balasore college woman student self-immolation incident as "deeply disturbing", NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has asked the Odisha DGP to "ensure a fair and time-bound" investigation.

The NCW also asked the Odisha police to take strict action against the accused and extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost.

"An action taken report must be submitted to the Commission within three days," the NCW said. The commission said that a 20-year-old woman student of a government college in Balasore allegedly self herself ablaze after facing sexual harassment and academic threats by the head of the department. The student is admitted to hospital in critical condition with 90 per cent burns.