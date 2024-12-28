Navy Officer's Daughter Scales Highest Peaks In All Seven Continents Of The World

Mumbai: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale highest peaks of seven continents.

Kaamya summited Africa's Mt Kilimanjaro, Europe's Mt. Elbrus, Australia's Mt. Kosciuszko, South America's Mt Aconcagua, North America's Mt Denali and Asia's Mt Everest. She culminated her feat by climb the highest peak of Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent in Antarctica along with her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge. Kaamya decided to ascend Mt Everest way back in 2017, when she and her mother trekked to the Everest Base Camp with her mother. The 16-year-old said she has always been mesmerised by the mountains and Mt Everest was a dream she had to fulfil. Kaamya said she was seven when she went hiking for mother for the first time. There has been looking back since then as Kaamya went on scale the toughest of peaks in all seven continents of the globe.

She said her father has been the biggest motivation in her life, encouraging her at every step so that she could continue climbing. The Naval discipline of Commander Karthikeyan allowed her to maintain the resemblance during her climbs. Kaamya was never alone on her journey. She began with her mother, but it is her father who accompanied her at each point. Kaamya is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, an NCC cadet, an expert in debate, an award-winning athlete and more.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya and Commander Karthikeyan on accomplishing this momentous milestone. The Navy Children School in a post on X also lauded Kaamya and her remarkable achievement.