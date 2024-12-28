ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Officer's Daughter Scales Highest Peaks In All Seven Continents Of The World

Kaamya Karthikeyan culminated her feat by climbing the highest peak in Antractica with her father Cdr S Karthikeyan.

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale highest peaks of seven continents
Kaamya Karthikeyan on Mt Vinson In Antarctica (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale highest peaks of seven continents.

Kaamya summited Africa's Mt Kilimanjaro, Europe's Mt. Elbrus, Australia's Mt. Kosciuszko, South America's Mt Aconcagua, North America's Mt Denali and Asia's Mt Everest. She culminated her feat by climb the highest peak of Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent in Antarctica along with her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge. Kaamya decided to ascend Mt Everest way back in 2017, when she and her mother trekked to the Everest Base Camp with her mother. The 16-year-old said she has always been mesmerised by the mountains and Mt Everest was a dream she had to fulfil. Kaamya said she was seven when she went hiking for mother for the first time. There has been looking back since then as Kaamya went on scale the toughest of peaks in all seven continents of the globe.

She said her father has been the biggest motivation in her life, encouraging her at every step so that she could continue climbing. The Naval discipline of Commander Karthikeyan allowed her to maintain the resemblance during her climbs. Kaamya was never alone on her journey. She began with her mother, but it is her father who accompanied her at each point. Kaamya is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, an NCC cadet, an expert in debate, an award-winning athlete and more.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya and Commander Karthikeyan on accomplishing this momentous milestone. The Navy Children School in a post on X also lauded Kaamya and her remarkable achievement.

Also Read

Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest girl to summit Mt Aconcagua

Mumbai teen scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Mumbai: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class XII student of Navy Children School, Mumbai, scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale highest peaks of seven continents.

Kaamya summited Africa's Mt Kilimanjaro, Europe's Mt. Elbrus, Australia's Mt. Kosciuszko, South America's Mt Aconcagua, North America's Mt Denali and Asia's Mt Everest. She culminated her feat by climb the highest peak of Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent in Antarctica along with her father, Commander S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge. Kaamya decided to ascend Mt Everest way back in 2017, when she and her mother trekked to the Everest Base Camp with her mother. The 16-year-old said she has always been mesmerised by the mountains and Mt Everest was a dream she had to fulfil. Kaamya said she was seven when she went hiking for mother for the first time. There has been looking back since then as Kaamya went on scale the toughest of peaks in all seven continents of the globe.

She said her father has been the biggest motivation in her life, encouraging her at every step so that she could continue climbing. The Naval discipline of Commander Karthikeyan allowed her to maintain the resemblance during her climbs. Kaamya was never alone on her journey. She began with her mother, but it is her father who accompanied her at each point. Kaamya is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, an NCC cadet, an expert in debate, an award-winning athlete and more.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya and Commander Karthikeyan on accomplishing this momentous milestone. The Navy Children School in a post on X also lauded Kaamya and her remarkable achievement.

Also Read

Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest girl to summit Mt Aconcagua

Mumbai teen scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEVEN SUMMIT CHALLENGENAVY CHILDREN SCHOOLMT EVERESTYOUNG MOUNTAINEER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.