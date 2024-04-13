NC's Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Candidate Ahmad Likely to Miss Campaigning Due to Health Concerns

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a development that could potentially impede the electoral campaign momentum of National Conference (NC), Mian Altaf Ahmad, the party's candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat, is reportedly facing health challenges, sources disclosed.

Mian Altaf, a quintessential figure with a political legacy spanning five terms as a legislator from the Kangan constituency in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, has been grappling with deteriorating health conditions in recent days, rendering him unable to participate actively in the electoral campaign.

It is understood that medical professionals have advised him to observe several weeks of rest, effectively sidelining him from engaging in the rigours of the campaign trail.

However, senior National Conference leader and Lok Sabha candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Mian Altaf, has reassured his readiness for the upcoming polls after a brief period of illness.

In a three-minute video statement, Altaf explains his recent health challenges, stating that while he wasn't feeling well and had been advised by doctors to rest, he is now on the path to recovery and fully intends to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.

His earlier announcement of being sidelined due to health concerns had raised uncertainties within the party, but his declaration brings clarity to the situation. Altaf also mentions a visit from Omar Abdullah, emphasising that it was solely to inquire about his health, not to discuss political matters.

Earlier he had expressed regret, stating, "I have come down with an infection, and doctors have recommended over a month of rest for me. Consequently, I won't be able to engage in campaigning or leave my residence."

As such the non-availability of Mian Altaf Ahmad, a prominent figure within the NC, had cast a shadow over the party's prospects in the upcoming elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat. Sources within the party had indicated that any decision regarding his participation in the elections will be communicated within the coming days.

Earlier this month, the National Conference announced Mian Altaf Ahmad as their candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which is slated for polling on May 7 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. During the announcement, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah underscored Ahmad’s widespread popularity across diverse segments of society and expressed confidence in his ability to secure substantial support from the electorate.

In the electoral fray for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded party president Mehbooba Mufti as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its contender for the constituency.