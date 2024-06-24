NCRTC Constructs Metro Station for Passengers at Modipuram Depot in UP

New Delhi : The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is constructing a metro station for passengers in addition to train stabling yard at Modipuram depot in Uttar Pradesh which will accommodate a total of 34 Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains, NCRTC officials said on Monday.

“NCRTC is constructing the second train depot for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at Modipuram. This facility will include a metro station for passengers and a train stabling yard for the Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains,” Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NCRTC.

A total of 13 stations are being built in Meerut for the Meerut Metro, which are in the final stages of construction. Finishing work is progressing rapidly. For the first time in the country, Meerut Metro will operate on the infrastructure of the RRTS. Passengers will have access to Meerut Metro from Meerut South Station to Modipuram Depot.

“On this section, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, and Begumpul stations are underground, while the rest are elevated. Additionally, passengers will have access to the Namo Bharat Train from Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. The other stations will serve only the Meerut Metro. The target is to complete the entire RRTS and Meerut Metro project by next year,” Vats said.

As per the NCRTC, the Modipuram depot station will be connected to the Meerut-Haridwar main road via a newly constructed 30-meter-wide approach road, ensuring seamless connectivity. This at-grade station will feature two entry-exit gates for passenger convenience.

Furthermore, the depot will include a scrap yard, logistics office, and compressor room. The entire depot will be developed as a green area, with extensive tree and plant cultivation. There are also plans to install solar panels on the rooftops to generate renewable energy.

The Modipuram depot and metro station will offer easy passenger access. A Foot Over Bridge (FOB) is being built to help passengers navigate the railway line near the university, NCRTC officials said.