NCRB data shows an increase in crime against women in 2023

4,48,211 cases of crime against women were registered during 2023 in comparison to 4,45,256 cases registered in 2022. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: India registered an increase of 0.7 per cent in crime against women in 2023 in comparison to 2022. The much-delayed National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023 has revealed that 4,48,211 cases of crime against women were registered during 2023 in comparison to 4,45,256 cases registered in 2022.

Majority of crime against women were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or Relatives’ (1,33,676 cases, 29.8 percent) and ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Women’ (88,605 cases, 19.8 percent), followed by ‘Assault on Women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (83,891 cases, 18.71 percent) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (66,232 cases, 14.8 percent).

The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.2 in 2023 in comparison with 66.4 in 2022.

Crime against children also registered an increasing trend. A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 9.2 per cent over 2022 (1,62,449 cases).

Major crimes against children during 2023 were ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Children’ (79,884 cases, 45.0 per cent) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (67,694 cases, 38.2 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh children population was 39.9 in 2023 in comparison with 36.6 in 2022.