NCRB data shows an increase in crime against women in 2023
The much-delayed NCRB data for 2023 has highlighted that crimes against SC & ST, and children are also increasing.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: India registered an increase of 0.7 per cent in crime against women in 2023 in comparison to 2022. The much-delayed National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023 has revealed that 4,48,211 cases of crime against women were registered during 2023 in comparison to 4,45,256 cases registered in 2022.
Majority of crime against women were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or Relatives’ (1,33,676 cases, 29.8 percent) and ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Women’ (88,605 cases, 19.8 percent), followed by ‘Assault on Women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (83,891 cases, 18.71 percent) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (66,232 cases, 14.8 percent).
The crime rate registered per lakh women population was 66.2 in 2023 in comparison with 66.4 in 2022.
Crime against children also registered an increasing trend. A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 9.2 per cent over 2022 (1,62,449 cases).
Major crimes against children during 2023 were ‘Kidnapping and Abduction of Children’ (79,884 cases, 45.0 per cent) and ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)’ (67,694 cases, 38.2 per cent). The crime rate registered per lakh children population was 39.9 in 2023 in comparison with 36.6 in 2022.
Crime against SC and ST also registered an increasing trend. A total of 57,789 cases were registered for committing crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs), showing an increase of 0.4 per cent over 2022 (57,582 cases). The crime rate registered showed an increase from 28.6 in 2022 to 28.7 in 2023.
A total of 12,960 cases were registered for committing crimes against Scheduled Tribes (STs), showing an increase of 28.8 per cent over 2022 (10,064 cases). The crime rate registered increased from 9.6 in 2022 to 12.4 in 2023.
Cases of kidnapping & abduction also registered an increasing trend. According to the NCRB data, a total of 1,13,564 cases of kidnapping & abduction were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 5.6 per cent over 2022 (1,07,588 cases).
A total of 1,16,404 (24,285 male, 92,114 female and 5 transgender) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted during 2023, out of which 82,106 (16,033 male and 66,072 female and 1 transgender) 2 victims were children, and 34,298 (8,252 male, 26,042 female and 4 transgender) victims were adults.
Interestingly, crime against senior citizens witnessed a decreasing trend. A total of 27,886 cases were registered for committing crimes against senior citizens (aged above 60 years) in 2023, showing a decline of 2.3 per cent in registration over 2022 (28,545 cases).
