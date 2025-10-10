ETV Bharat / bharat

NCR States For Allowing Bursting Of Green Crackers, SC Reserves Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The Centre urged the bench to allow the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), subject to strict conditions and regulatory oversight. The Centre has submitted a detailed proposal for striking a balance between citizens’ right to celebrate festivals and the need to protect public health and the environment.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that for Diwali it will allow bursting of green crackers and fix time duration. The CJI said while writing the order the bench will revisit earlier judgment in the Arjun Gopal matter, and incorporate suggestions made by Centre and other parties involved in the matter.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for NCR states, urged CJI not to include time restriction, and added that if there is a two-hour timing then one hour goes in persuading parents. “We all were children…child in me appeals to child in you, Lordship”, said Mehta, with a smile.

Mehta requested the bench to allow bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on occasions like Diwali, Guru Parv and Christmas without any restrictions on the timing. Mehta said that on Diwali, bursting of green crackers should be permitted from 8 pm to 10 pm. "We have made suggestions," said Mehta, adding they have suggested some kind of a balanced approach which the court may consider.

Mehta said it would be ensured by the NCR states, Delhi government, and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) that joint fire crackers or 'laris' are not manufactured, sold and used.