NCPCR Rescues 295 Children From Trafficking In June; Experts Say More Needs To Be Done

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Following its intensive campaign for rescuing children from trafficking, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has rescued 295 children, including 43 girls, from traffickers across the country in June.

During June, a special drive led by the NCPCR has also led to the resolution of over 6,000 long-pending cases related to child rights, according to the data released by the NCPCR.

Besides the NCPCR, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under the Ministry of Railways, also plays a proactive role in rescuing and protecting vulnerable children. It had rescued 61,345 children from 2021 to April 2025, including unaccompanied minors, those trafficked, or found begging or in distress.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ravi Kant, a child rights activist, while referring to the data shared by the NCPCR's June drive against trafficking, on Monday, said, "Special drives bring a focus to the issue nationwide. It creates convergence among various stakeholders and law enforcement agencies. It also brings in awareness and public participation."

Pointing out that human trafficking is an organized crime and it requires participation of both state and central agencies, he said, "Many victims are trafficked from one state to another and also between different borders. It requires a unified approach to combat the crime. Apart from such special drives, it is important to bring synergy and interstate collaboration between border agencies, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders."

Kant, who is also the national convenor, Just Rights for Children, a network of over 250 NGOs working in over 418 districts across the country, asserted that the government needs to do more by strengthening the child protection systems as well as bringing in rehabilitation for the victims who are rescued from such heinous offences.

Emphasising how to ensure the well-being of the rescued children, he said the first step is to ensure that the rescued child goes through the child protection system, which has been researched under the law by producing them to the Child Welfare Committee. The entire care, protection, and rehabilitation should be monitored and ensured.

"This will ensure that the child does not become vulnerable in the future. If the child, after rescue, is repatriated or sent back to the family through the child protection system, the rehabilitation of the child is mandatory. The government, as well as the civil society organisation, both need to ensure that the child is sent to school and is provided with certain facilities under various laws like compensation, under the Bonded Labour Act, where the entire thing has been provided as a framework. If this is ensured, the vulnerability of the child can be prevented," Kant said.

The child rights expert further said, "The role of society in such special drives is important because the public can be the eyes and ears for the law enforcement agencies. They can raise their voice and also bring to the attention of various agencies if such exploitations are taking place."

"Apart from this, such special drives should also be done at various transit places as well as in destination areas. Mass awareness does reduce crime. Such special drives also bring in the participation of civil society organisations," he added.