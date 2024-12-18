ETV Bharat / bharat

Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi Along With Two Farmers From Maharashtra

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had written to PM, inviting him to inaugurate 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held in national capital in February.

File image of Sharad Pawar
File image of Sharad Pawar
By PTI

New Delhi: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was trounced in the assembly elections in Maharashtra by the BJP-led MahaYuti. Pawar met the Prime Minister in his office in Parliament along with two farmers from Phaltan in western Maharashtra and presented him with a box of pomegranates from their farm.

Recently, Pawar had written to the Prime Minister, inviting him to inaugurate the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital in February. "I did not broach the topic of Sahitya Sammelan," Pawar said after the meeting with the Prime Minister.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections last month, the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT) alliance -- MVA -- faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's MahaYuti alliance. The MahaYuti won 235 seats, while the MVA was restricted to 46 in the 288-member assembly.

