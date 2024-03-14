NCP Row: SC Seeks Reply Of Ajit Pawar Faction On Plea Of Sharad Pawar Group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought reply of Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on plea of Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name, pictures for political gains.

"We need categorical, unconditional undertaking that name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," SC said to Ajit Pawar faction.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file its response by Saturday to Sharad Pawar's plea and fixed it for further hearing on March 19.

Earlier, the top court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

