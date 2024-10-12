ETV Bharat / bharat

NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot at in Mumbai
File photo of NCP leader Baba Siddique (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Ajit-Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, a three-term former MLA, was shot dead by several unidentified attackers in suburban Bandra area here on Saturday evening.

According to news agency ANI, the Lilawati Hospital said in a statement that Siddhique had died. He was fired at in the Bandra East area here on Saturday evening.

The former state minister was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital nearby, a police official said. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, the official added.

"Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," the official said.
Siddiqui, who is considered close to Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, had recently joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP from the Congress.

