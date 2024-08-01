ETV Bharat / bharat

NCMC Cards Available At All Operational RRTS Stations To Provide Advanced Digital Ticketing: NCRTC Officials

New Delhi: With a view to providing an advanced digital ticketing experience for Namo Bharat passengers and to ease the commuting experience on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank for advanced digital ticketing for passengers, NCRTC officials said.

This collaboration aims to bring ease in the commuting experience on the RRTS corridor and other transport systems across the country accepting National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for seamless and efficient digital payment, said Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC.

The NCMC debit and prepaid cards are available at all operational RRTS stations. Passengers can obtain these cards from the ticket window by paying an issuing fee to avail of this facility. Commuters have to share their mobile no with which the NCM card will be linked, NCRTC officials informed.

These issued NCM cards will enable seamless travel on Namo Bharat trains and other open-loop transport systems nationwide such as Delhi Metro, DTC Buses, and Noida Metro. Additionally, they will facilitate retail purchases, ATM withdrawals, and e-commerce transactions, enhancing interoperability and convenience for travellers, Vats said.