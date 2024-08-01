ETV Bharat / bharat

NCMC Cards Available At All Operational RRTS Stations To Provide Advanced Digital Ticketing: NCRTC Officials

NCRTC officials said National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) debit and prepaid cards are available at all operational RRTS stations. The passengers can obtain these cards from the ticket window by paying an issuing fee to avail of this facility commuters have to share their mobile no with which the card will be linked.

NCMC Cards Available At All Operational RRTS Stations To Provide Advanced Digital Ticketing: NCRTC Officials
Representational image (ANI)

New Delhi: With a view to providing an advanced digital ticketing experience for Namo Bharat passengers and to ease the commuting experience on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank for advanced digital ticketing for passengers, NCRTC officials said.

This collaboration aims to bring ease in the commuting experience on the RRTS corridor and other transport systems across the country accepting National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for seamless and efficient digital payment, said Puneet Vats, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCRTC.

The NCMC debit and prepaid cards are available at all operational RRTS stations. Passengers can obtain these cards from the ticket window by paying an issuing fee to avail of this facility. Commuters have to share their mobile no with which the NCM card will be linked, NCRTC officials informed.

These issued NCM cards will enable seamless travel on Namo Bharat trains and other open-loop transport systems nationwide such as Delhi Metro, DTC Buses, and Noida Metro. Additionally, they will facilitate retail purchases, ATM withdrawals, and e-commerce transactions, enhancing interoperability and convenience for travellers, Vats said.

The commuters will benefit greatly from this collaboration, which offers unparalleled convenience by allowing one card to be used across multiple modes of transport like Metros, Railways and Bus Services, thereby eliminating the need to carry multiple tickets or cards, NCRTC stated.

According to the officials, NCRTC has prioritised the introduction of seamless digital ticketing options for passengers for this several solutions have already been introduced including digital QR code-based tickets through the 'RRTS Connect' app, and paper QR code-based tickets generated via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs). These UPI-enabled TVMs are also equipped to recharge the NCM cards at stations.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating on a 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modinagar North, serving passengers at 8 stations. The Namo Bharat train service is on track for expansion across the entire Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor by June 2025.

