NCERT To Grant Equivalence To Class 10, 12 Certificates Across School Boards; What It Means For Students

NCERT to grant equivalence to Class 10 and 12 Certificates across School Education Boards for admissions and government jobs ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Friday issued a notification entrusting the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) with the responsibility of granting equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates awarded by various School Education Boards in India, in a move aimed at helping students during admissions in higher education institutions and for securing jobs under State and Central government.

This reform will be exercised for the purpose of admission of students into higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territories, the Ministry said.

The recent notification published in the e-Gazette on September 6, 2025, by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, supersedes the earlier notification dated November 15, 2021, wherein the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was entrusted with this responsibility.

NCERT will discharge this new responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy 2020.