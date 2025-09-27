NCERT To Grant Equivalence To Class 10, 12 Certificates Across School Boards; What It Means For Students
NCERT has been given the responsibility to grant equivalence to Class 10 and Class 12 certificates issued by school education boards across the country.
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education on Friday issued a notification entrusting the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) with the responsibility of granting equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates awarded by various School Education Boards in India, in a move aimed at helping students during admissions in higher education institutions and for securing jobs under State and Central government.
This reform will be exercised for the purpose of admission of students into higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territories, the Ministry said.
The recent notification published in the e-Gazette on September 6, 2025, by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, supersedes the earlier notification dated November 15, 2021, wherein the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was entrusted with this responsibility.
NCERT will discharge this new responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy 2020.
Under the new arrangement, NCERT will discharge its responsibility through the National Assessment Centre (NAC), Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), which has been established as per the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020. This institutional mechanism will ensure that equivalence determination is conducted through a robust and academically rigorous process that maintains the highest educational standards.
The new system applies to Central Government, State Government and private Indian School Boards established by an Act of Parliament or State legislature, executive orders of the Central Government or State Governments, or by statutory bodies and recognised institutions having the mandate to do so. The notification also mentions that the equivalence granted by NCERT shall automatically be considered as inter-se parity between the Boards in India, thereby facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations.
The equivalence granted by NCERT will be valid at all-India level and will automatically provide inter-se parity between School Boards in India, facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations for students across the country.
