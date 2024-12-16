NCERT, Flipkart Will Enhance Availability Of Textbooks, Delivering Them To Learners’ Doorsteps: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCERT and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to ensure the affordable and seamless availability of NCERT publications across the country, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The Minister also inaugurated the Google Learning Centre, which will facilitate the capacity building of teachers and educators on digital tools, including Artificial Intelligence. This state-of-the-art lab has been created for 40 people with adequate computers and networking facilities. Along with this, 200 YouTube channels have been created for simulcast of PMeVIDYA DTH TV Channels, the Ministry of Education said.

Pradhan, while addressing the people, stated that the signing of the MoU between NCERT and Flipkart will enhance the availability of NCERT textbooks, delivering them to learners’ doorsteps across the length and breadth of the country. He further emphasised that initiatives like the NISHTHA teachers' training modules and the experiential learning centre by Google India will strengthen the capacities of teachers and empower both educators and students.

The Union Minister highlighted that NCERT is India’s pride and a cornerstone of the nation’s education system. He described it as not just an institution but a collective academic repository for the country.

Pradhan also noted that as NCERT transitions into a research university, it must aspire to become a melting pot, integrating content development, syllabus design, pedagogical approaches, innovative educational practices, teacher capacity building, and technology infusion under one roof.

Expressing his confidence in NCERT, Union Minister Pradhan encouraged the institution to adopt and assimilate innovative and best educational practices from across the country to develop textbooks enriched with locally driven content. He underlined NCERT’s responsibility to prepare Bharat’s new generation and those in other emerging economies for 21st-century education and learning.

Aimed at democratising access to education and complementing the Central government’s mission to promote inclusive learning opportunities nationwide, this collaboration will facilitate the sale and distribution of NCERT publications through the online marketplace of Flipkart, ensuring greater accessibility through authorised sellers designated by NCERT. Flipkart will ensure wider reach by making NCERT publications accessible to students and parents across urban and rural India, enabling last-mile connectivity through its platform. Additionally, Flipkart and NCERT will work together to guarantee the availability of authentic, high-quality content.