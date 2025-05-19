NCERT Book Piracy Racket Busted In Delhi, Pirated Books Worth Rs 2.4 Crore Recovered

New Delhi: Shahdara Police have busted a racket involving the sale and distribution of pirated National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) books. Those arrested include Prashant Gupta, his son Nishant Gupta and another accomplice.

The accused were running the racket from their shop Anupam Sales. The Police have recovered more than 1.7 lakh pirated books worth Rs 2.4 crores.

Pirated NCERT books seized in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam disclosed that a tip-off was received on May 16 regarding illegal trade in pirated textbooks at some locations on Mandoli Road. A team was constituted under Inspector Manish Kumar (In-charge Special Staff) and assistant production officer at NCERT Prakashveer Singh was called to check the veracity of the books.

The team carried out search operations at the shop Anupam Sales in Ram Nagar locality and recovered 27 pirated NCERT social science books for class 12. These books had fake signatures of NCERT officials and the shopkeeper.

After the arrest, Prashant Gupta said that he had been running the shop for the last 25 years while his son had joined him five years ago. He said that he had procured the pirated books from Hiranki near Alipur and had started selling them.

This disclosure was followed by the Police nabbing Arvind Kumar from Kashmiri Colony in Hiranki who owned the godown from where the pirated books had been procured. The Police recovered 1.6 lakh pirated books from the godown along with other illegal material worth Rs 2.4 crores.

DCP Gautam said, “This was an organized piracy network involving the shopkeepers, godown owners and some middlemen. We are investigating the matter in depth.”