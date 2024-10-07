ETV Bharat / bharat

NCCF Begins Tomato Sales at Rs 65 Per Kg Amid Soaring Prices Ahead of Festive Season

New Delhi: In response to the recent spike in tomato prices, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has initiated the sale of tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, flagged off mobile vans from Krishi Bhawan on Monday, marking the start of this market intervention. The NCCF vans will sell tomatoes at 50 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad to help stabilise prices. “NCCF vans will sell tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg at 50 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. We hope that the prices of tomatoes will come down in the coming days,” Khare told reporters during the launch.

In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, prices have surged to Rs 73, Rs 80 and Rs 90 per kg. The price hike has been attributed to several factors, including the extended monsoon season, which has caused quality concerns in key tomato-producing states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

To combat these fluctuations, the NCCF has taken steps to directly procure tomatoes from agricultural markets and sell them at the subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg. This effort is part of the government's broader strategy to protect consumers from sharp price hikes while ensuring farmers receive fair compensation. In addition to tomatoes, the NCCF has been supplying onions from the government buffer at Rs 35 per kg in major cities, further assisting consumers during this period of rising food prices.